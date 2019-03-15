[SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGRI Expresses His Intent to Postpone Enlistment

After being investigated for 16 hours overnight, SEUNGRI spoke to the media.On March 15 at 6:14AM KST, SEUNGRI stood in front of reporters before returning home from the overnight investigation.SEUNGRI said, "I finished the investigation faithfully, and I'm going to apply for a formal postponement to the Military Manpower Administration."He continued, "If the administration allows me to do so, I will postpone my enlistment date and show you that I am being investigated thoroughly until the end."SEUNGRI is accused of arranging sexual escort services for potential investors of his business.His status has officially changed on March 10 from that of a subject of investigation to that of a suspect.He was initially scheduled to enlist in the military on March 25, but he ultimately plans to delay the schedule amid snowballing allegations of his involvement in sex crimes and corruption.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)