SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Reveals GOT7 JACKSON's Real Personality
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Reveals GOT7 JACKSON's Real Personality

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.14 18:13 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Reveals GOT7 JACKSONs Real Personality
Lai Kuanlin, formerly of disbanded K-pop project boy group Wanna One, revealed the kind of personality boy group GOT7's member JACKSON has.

On March 13, CUBE Entertainment's new unit WOOSEOK X KUANLIN, consisting of boy group PENTAGON's member WOOSEOK and Lai Kuanlin, appeared on MBC Standard FM's radio show 'Idol Radio'.Lai KuanlinDuring the talk, Lai Kuanlin told how him and WOOSEOK became close.

Lai Kuanlin said, "When I joined CUBE Entertainment, some people told me that WOOSEOK and I looked alike. We are both quite shy, and that made us become close. The similarity pulled us closer."

He continued with a laugh, "One day, we had some fried chicken together, and we quickly became close friends after that."Lai KuanlinThen, Lai Kuanlin mentioned his friendship with JACKSON, who produced and featured his solo song 'Hypey' in the unit's album '9801'.

Lai Kuanlin commented, "I met JACKSON for the first time at my first-ever overseas event after making debut as a member of Wanna One. I was feeling quite lost at that time, because everything was new to me. JACKSON took great care of me then."

He went on, "Recently, we worked on 'Hypey' together. I believe JACKSON is a perfectionist. It took about eight hours for us to complete the recording for the song."Lai KuanlinMeanwhile, WOOSEOK X KUANLIN debuted with an album '9801' on March 11.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'idolradiokorea' Twitter, 'official_lai_kuanlin' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호