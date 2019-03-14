[SBS Star] JYP Files Lawsuit Against Rumors Linking Artists to Jung Joon Young Scandal

JYP Entertainment is taking quick and strong legal action against recent malicious rumors about the agency's artists in connection with 'Jung Joon Young Scandal'.On March 14, JYP Entertainment released an official statement to notify that they have forwarded evidence of the ones spreading false rumors online to criminal prosecution.The agency previously warned malicious commenters to refrain from spreading rumors linking agency artists to the ongoing controversy of singer Jung Joon Young.JYP Entertainment stated, "After acquiring evidence through research and reports submitted by fans, we have started working on identifying those who initially posted and those who circulated the rumors involving our artists on online communities."The agency continued, "A significant amount of evidence was collected within a day, and defamation charges were brought against them to criminal prosecution on March 13."JYP Entertainment strongly declared, "In addition to immediate charges filed against the confirmed instances, criminal charges along with civil lawsuit will be brought against additional cases found."(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)