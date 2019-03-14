SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIXX N Becomes a Squad Leader at the Military Training Center
[SBS Star] VIXX N Becomes a Squad Leader at the Military Training Center

작성 2019.03.14 17:31
K-pop boy group VIXX's leader N's life at the military training center was revealed for the first time.

On March 14, one of N's older sisters shared the news that fans had been waiting to hear.

Along with two photos, she said, "Hak-yeon (N's real name) says he is doing well in the military. A parcel and photo arrived at my parents' home today. Just thought I should share the news with fans who had been worried about and supportive of him."

One of the photos was of N with a serious facial expression in the military uniform, and the other one was his signature that had 'The squad leader, Cha Hak-yeon.' written on top.NNJust the day before, a group photo of N's squad in the military training center was unveiled.

When it was revealed, fans burst into laughing as N and his fellow soldiers were making hilarious poses.

Thanks to N's sister and Republic of Korea Army, who shared the photo, fans were able to take a sneak peek into N's military life, and they are overjoyed at the moment.NNPreviously on March 4, N entered the military training center and began his basic military training.

After five weeks of training, N will begin his national mandatory duty as a member of the military band.

N is expected to complete his military service in October 2020.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
