[SBS Star] JUNGKOOK Has His Seat Reserved on the Other Members' Lap at All Times?

JUNGKOOK is maknae―the youngest member of K-pop boy group BTS, who joined Big Hit Entertainment as a trainee when he was only about 14 years old.Since the other BTS members watched JUNGKOOK growing up, they still treat him like a baby and adore him to bits.It seems that JUNGKOOK sometimes turn into a younger self in front of them as well.One of the times when this can be seen is when all seven members of BTS are sitting together, especially for a group photo.When BTS members have to sit together in a small space, JUNGKOOK tends to naturally sit on one of the members' lap instead of finding a place to stand or sit next to them.JUNGKOOK almost looks like a cute little younger brother, who just cannot hide the love he has for his hyungs.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'foamook970901' Twitter, 'BANGTAN' Daum Fan Cafe, 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)