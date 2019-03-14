[SBS Star] NU'EST Makes Meaningful Donation in Celebration of 7th Debut Anniversary

K-pop boy group NU'EST made meaningful donation in celebration of the group's seventh debut anniversary.On March 13, NU'EST's management agency PLEDIS Entertainment revealed, "In celebration of its seventh debut anniversary on March 15, NU'EST chose to help children with hearing impairment and developmental disabilities. NU'EST decided to make financial donation to help them."The agency continued, "The five members wanted to repay the love and support that they have received from fans over the past seven years."It has been said that the money will be used to cover the costs of cochlear implants and speech therapy sessions.It will also be used to develop music education programs for disabled people through an organization called 'The Snail of Love'.Meanwhile, NU'EST is planned to release a new song 'A Song for You' on March 15, which is the first song to be released with the participation of all members in three years.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'pledisnuest' Facebook)(SBS Star)