SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Appoints Another Law Firm for His Dispute with Agency
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Appoints Another Law Firm for His Dispute with Agency

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.14 14:22 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Appoints Another Law Firm for His Dispute with Agency
Kang Daniel of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One has chosen his legal representative for the ongoing dispute against his agency.

According to SBS funE's report on March 14, Kang Daniel has appointed law firm Yulchon as his legal representative.

Kang Daniel reportedly requested the law firm to represent him in the legal battle against his management agency, LM Entertainment.
Kang DanielLawyer Yeom Young-pyo, who is in charge of the case, stated, "Kang Daniel is extremely apologetic to fans about the situation, and he is showing his intent to conclude the dispute as quickly as possible so that he can return to fans."

The lawyer added, "We will try our best to settle the ongoing conflict in a timely manner."
Kang DanielEarlier this month, it was revealed that Kang Daniel sent a certification of contents to LM Entertainment, requesting to make changes in his exclusive contract.

He personally addressed the issue through a letter on his fan community, saying, "I have given a lot of thought to this decision, and I would like to tell you that it was made solely for myself and you."

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호