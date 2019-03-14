[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Has a Wife & Child in the United States?

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook clarified the rumors of him having a wife and child in Los Angeles, the United States.On March 12 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Kim Jong-kook was invited as a guest.During the talk, Kim Jong-kook talked about some ridiculous rumors about him that his close friend actor Cha Tae Hyun set off about 10 years ago.Kim Jong-kook said, "Tae Hyun publicly mentioned that I had a wife and child in LA about 10 years ago, and is still going around telling people the same thing! There are some people who actually believe that his sayings are true."Kim Jong-kook explained, "I travel to LA with my mother a lot. I enjoy going on a trip with my mother, and she really likes LA. She goes to bed early and I usually go and work out at the gym with some guys I know in LA. There are lots of great gyms there."He went on, "What Tae Hyun always says to me is though, 'You are always going to LA with your mother, because she wants to see her daughter-in-law and grandchild.' That's just absolutely non-sense!"Then, Shorry, another close friend of Kim Jong-kook commented, "But you always put on a gold necklace whenever you go to LA. You don't put that on in Korea."Kim Jong-kook responded with a laugh, "It's just that the hip-hop soul inside me comes more alive when I'm in LA."Even after Kim Jong-kook gave his explanation, Cha Tae Hyun continued to say with suspicious eyes, "No, he's going to LA to see his wife and child." and made everyone laugh.Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook is holding his first solo concert in nine years titled '2019 Kim Jong-kook Concert: Search Kim Jong-kook' on March 30 and 31.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)