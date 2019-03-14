SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Has a Wife & Child in the United States?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Has a Wife & Child in the United States?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.14 11:39 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Has a Wife & Child in the United States?
Korean singer Kim Jong-kook clarified the rumors of him having a wife and child in Los Angeles, the United States.

On March 12 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Kim Jong-kook was invited as a guest.

During the talk, Kim Jong-kook talked about some ridiculous rumors about him that his close friend actor Cha Tae Hyun set off about 10 years ago.Radio StarKim Jong-kook said, "Tae Hyun publicly mentioned that I had a wife and child in LA about 10 years ago, and is still going around telling people the same thing! There are some people who actually believe that his sayings are true."Radio StarKim Jong-kook explained, "I travel to LA with my mother a lot. I enjoy going on a trip with my mother, and she really likes LA. She goes to bed early and I usually go and work out at the gym with some guys I know in LA. There are lots of great gyms there."

He went on, "What Tae Hyun always says to me is though, 'You are always going to LA with your mother, because she wants to see her daughter-in-law and grandchild.' That's just absolutely non-sense!"Radio StarRadio StarThen, Shorry, another close friend of Kim Jong-kook commented, "But you always put on a gold necklace whenever you go to LA. You don't put that on in Korea."

Kim Jong-kook responded with a laugh, "It's just that the hip-hop soul inside me comes more alive when I'm in LA."Radio StarRadio StarEven after Kim Jong-kook gave his explanation, Cha Tae Hyun continued to say with suspicious eyes, "No, he's going to LA to see his wife and child." and made everyone laugh.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook is holding his first solo concert in nine years titled '2019 Kim Jong-kook Concert: Search Kim Jong-kook' on March 30 and 31.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호