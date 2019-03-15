SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Boasts His Jaw-Dropping Physique!
[SBS Star] EXO CHANYEOL Boasts His Jaw-Dropping Physique!

작성 2019.03.15
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHANYEOL stole the hearts of everyone with his broad shoulders and incredible abs.

Recently, CHANYEOL's perfect body which was unveiled during one episode of oksusu's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2' drew a tremendous attention online.
CHANYEOLOn this episode, CHANYEOL entered the room with his top off, stood in front of the camera, and got ready to go to bed while wearing nothing but his pants.
CHANYEOLCHANYEOL said, "I was in the water." while explaining the reason why he got wet.
CHANYEOLJudging by his figure, it seemed like CHANYEOL put a lot of time and efforts into his body since abs like his was not something that can be achieved overnight.

The combination of his sweet and innocent face and masculine physique was impressive enough to steal the hearts of everyone.
CHANYEOLAfter seeing these pictures of CHANYEOL, his fans commented, "He must be super busy but it seems like he works out on a daily basis.", "He literally has everything.", "He got even more handsome like it was possible", and many more.

Meanwhile, the new episode of 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2' unveils every Monday through Friday.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= oksusu Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2)

(SBS Star) 
