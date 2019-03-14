[SBS Star] BTS to Unveil Its New Music & Performance on 'Saturday Night Live'

It has just been revealed that K-pop boy group BTS will make its 'Saturday Night Live' debut.On March 14, NBC's television show 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) announced that BTS will be the musical guest on April 13.The show added that the episode will be hosted by American actress Emma Stone, who is a self-declared K-pop fan.A couple of days ago, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment said BTS is planning to make a comeback with a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12, which is just the day before the show.Accordingly, SNL will be the very first place where BTS will unveil its new music and performance.SNL is one of the most popular television shows in the United States that began broadcasting in 1975.The opportunity to perform on SNL is typically given to musicians who are 'the new rage' and able to pull off the live stage.Millions of BTS' lovers are currently expressing their excitement to check out the music and performance that the group will bring to the stage on this day.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'nbcsnl' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)