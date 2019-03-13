[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Reveals Wanna One's Promise to Meet on August 7 Every Year

Lai Kuanlin of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One talked about the members' sweet promise to get together every year.On this week's KBS 'Happy Together 4', Lai Kuanlin will be joining the show as a special host.Dressed up in uniform as the special host of the day, Lai Kuanlin said, "The members of Wanna One promised to meet up and get together every August 7 (Wanna One's debut date)."He continued, "The person who made the most money that year has to pay for our meal."Lai Kuanlin went on, "Whenever I listen to Wanna One's songs while I'm alone in the car, I get emotional."Meanwhile, Wanna One officially disbanded as of December 31, 2018, and Lai Kuanlin made his second debut as his agency's unit WOOSEOKXKUANLIN with boy group PENTAGON member WOOSEOK.(Credit=(SBS Star)