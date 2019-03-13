SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lai Kuanlin Reveals Wanna One's Promise to Meet on August 7 Every Year
Lai Kuanlin of disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One talked about the members' sweet promise to get together every year.

On this week's KBS 'Happy Together 4', Lai Kuanlin will be joining the show as a special host.
Happy Together 4Dressed up in uniform as the special host of the day, Lai Kuanlin said, "The members of Wanna One promised to meet up and get together every August 7 (Wanna One's debut date)."

He continued, "The person who made the most money that year has to pay for our meal."
Happy Together 4Lai Kuanlin went on, "Whenever I listen to Wanna One's songs while I'm alone in the car, I get emotional."
Wanna OneMeanwhile, Wanna One officially disbanded as of December 31, 2018, and Lai Kuanlin made his second debut as his agency's unit WOOSEOKXKUANLIN with boy group PENTAGON member WOOSEOK.

