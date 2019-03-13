[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Talks About His Friendship with JUNGKOOK & Park Bo Gum

Actor Yeo Jin Goo talked about his close celebrity friends―JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Park Bo Gum.Recently, Yeo Jin Goo sat down for a press interview after successfully wrapping up his drama 'The Crowned Clown'.During the interview, Yeo Jin Goo shared his everyday life as a typical 21-year-old.Yeo Jin Goo said, "I watch movies and plays from time to time. I also meet up with my friends."When asked about his celebrity friends, Yeo Jin Goo named Park Bo Gum, JUNGKOOK, and actor Kwak Dong Yeon.He said, "It's harder that I expected to meet friends of the same age," referring to JUNGKOOK and Kwak Dong Yeon.Yeo Jin Goo also revealed that he likes to hang out with his friends at cafés to chat over coffee.Meanwhile, Yeo Jin Goo is confirmed to join tvN's upcoming drama 'Hotel del Luna' alongside singer/actress IU.(Credit= JANUS Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)