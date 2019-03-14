SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS V Forces SUGA to Say "I Love You" After Confessing His Love First
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS V Forces SUGA to Say "I Love You" After Confessing His Love First

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.14 09:36 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Forces SUGA to Say "I Love You" After Confessing His Love First
V and SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS put a smile on their fans' faces during a live broadcast.

On March 9, SUGA held a live broadcast to celebrate his 26th birthday with his fans.
BTSOn this day, SUGA shared what he has been up to and raised the public's expectation towards the group's next album by revealing the fact that the members are currently recording their new song.

After a few minutes, V barged in SUGA's room, sat on the couch, and pulled SUGA's chair with his feet like an adorable cat who wants to play with his friend.
BTSBut what was even cuter than his cat-like behavior was the conversation V and SUGA had right before V left the room.

When V said, "Happy birthday bro.", SUGA replied, "Yes. Go on. To close the door, you have to push the door really hard."
BTSV added, "Bro, I love you." but SUGA said, "Ah... Yes. Thank you." instead of expressing his love to V like he did.
BTSThen V told him that he will not leave the room until he hears what he wants to hear.
BTSAfter a pause, SUGA finally said those words back but V said, "I'm sorry. What did you say?"
BTSSUGA replied, "I said I love you", then V left the room with a satisfied look on his face.
 
Meanwhile, BTS announced that the group will release a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'BTS' V LIVE, 'Ve2jl0tt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호