[SBS Star] MAKEUS Entertainment to Terminate Contract with Jung Joon Young

Following Jung Joon Young's admission for all of his wrongdoings, the artist's management agency MAKEUS Entertainment has terminated his exclusive contract.On March 13, MAKEUS Entertainment released an official statement announcing the termination of Jung Joon Young's contract.The official statement is as follows:Hello, this is MAKEUS Entertainment.We would like to share a few message regarding singer Jung Joon Young.Last night, Jung Joon Young delivered his letter of apology to us, and we conveyed his apology to the public without modifying a single word from his statement.The agency has also decided that we are unable to maintain our exclusive contract with Jung Joon Young due to his recent scandal.Therefore, we have ultimately decided to terminate our contract with Jung Joon Young, who signed with our subsidiary 'Label M' back in January 2019.However, we feel a heavy responsibility for this incident caused by our artist.We will do our best to fulfill our own responsibilites for a thorough investigation, just as how Jung Joon Young mentioned in his letter.Once again, we express our deepest apology for the inconveniences that have caused.