[SBS Star] D.O. to Leave EXO & SM Entertainment? Agency Responds

K-pop boy group EXO's management agency SM Entertainment has firmly denied the ongoing rumors of D.O. leaving the agency.On March 13, a media outlet The Asia Business Daily reported that all members of EXO except for D.O. are expected to be renewing their contracts with SM Entertainment.The report explained that D.O. ultimately decided to go separate ways after having discussion with the agency.In response, SM Entertainment told media, "The rumors of D.O. choosing not to renew his contract are completely false."The agency added, "There is still a lot of time before his initial contract expires."Aside from being the main vocal of EXO, D.O. has been showing his potential as an actor in various projects like 2018 film 'Swing Kids', and the drama '100 Days My Prince'.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)