SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] D.O. to Leave EXO & SM Entertainment? Agency Responds
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] D.O. to Leave EXO & SM Entertainment? Agency Responds

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.13 11:12 수정 2019.03.13 11:19 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] D.O. to Leave EXO & SM Entertainment? Agency Responds
K-pop boy group EXO's management agency SM Entertainment has firmly denied the ongoing rumors of D.O. leaving the agency.

On March 13, a media outlet The Asia Business Daily reported that all members of EXO except for D.O. are expected to be renewing their contracts with SM Entertainment.
EXOD.O.The report explained that D.O. ultimately decided to go separate ways after having discussion with the agency.

In response, SM Entertainment told media, "The rumors of D.O. choosing not to renew his contract are completely false."

The agency added, "There is still a lot of time before his initial contract expires."
D.O.Aside from being the main vocal of EXO, D.O. has been showing his potential as an actor in various projects like 2018 film 'Swing Kids', and the drama '100 Days My Prince'.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호