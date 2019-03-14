[SBS Star] 4 Male Celebrities Who Have a Good Sense of Style

SBS NEWS

People say there are two things that determine someone's first impression―nonverbal communication and body language―meaning that one can immediately improve people's perception of them just by changing the way they look.

But one's style of fashion requires constant effort and a considerable amount of research to stay current and find the look that fits you impeccably.

However, there is no need to get scared at all since there are some good examples that we could learn from.

These four celebrities not only excel at matching items that have different colors and textures, but also certainly know a way to bring out the best features of their body.

Let's take a look at these four celebrities who won the hearts of the public with their amazing sense of style!

1. MINO of WINNER
MINO of WINNERMINO of WINNER
2. P.O of Block B
P.O of Block BP.O of Block B
3. Ryu Jun Yeol
Ryu Jun YeolRyu Jun Yeol
4. RM of BTS
RM of BTSRM of BTS(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'ryusdb' 'realllllmino' Instagram, Online Community, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
