[SBS Star] ZICO Clarifies That He Is Not In Contact with Jung Joon Young Anymore
작성 2019.03.13 10:48
K-pop artist ZICO has personally responded to the growing controversy over his past remarks about Jung Joon Young and his 'Golden Phone'.

On March 12, ZICO took his social media account to address his past remarks and to draw a stern line between him and Jung Joon Young's ongoing controversy.
ZICOZICO wrote:

The story of the cellphone I mentioned on the TV program has no relation whatsoever to the current matter.

All that I saw on the phone in question was a list of contact information of (Jung Joon Young's) acquaintances, and it has been a long time since we fell out of touch.

Please refrain from making hasty suspicions, and I will respond with firm legal action against any malicious comments or the spreading of false information.
정준영 3년 전 경찰 수사Many celebrities are suffering from defamation due to the following rumors spreading online regarding the ongoing 'Jung Joon Young Scandal'.
ZICO, Jung Joon YoungZICO's past comments about Jung Joon Young's 'Golden Phone' have also resurfaced online; a cellphone that he only uses for messaging a bunch of people.

Meanwhile, Jung Joon Young is scheduled to attend the police questioning on March 14 regarding his allegations of filming and distributing illicit sexual videos.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'woozico0914' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
