[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young Admits to All Crimes & Announces to Leave the Industry

K-pop artist Jung Joon Young shared an official apology on his recent controversy.On March 13, Jung Joon Young released an official apology through his management agency MAKEUS Entertainment.Jung Joon Young's apology is as follows:I am writing this with embarrassment and a guilty conscience.I, Jung Joon Young, arrived back in Korea on March 12 and realized the gravity of the situation.It is already to late, but I want to deliver my sincere apology to the people who have given me attention and a second chance.I admit to all of my allegations that have been reported.I have filmed women without their consent, have distributed footage in chatrooms, and I have felt no guilt while doing so.As a public figure, it was a very careless act that is worth receiving criticism.I kneel on my knees with apology to the women in the videos who have faced the disgusting truth, and to everyone who have felt anger beyond disappointment and shock.I will leave all the broadcasting activities that I was on, and will halt promotions in the industry.I will let go of everything as a public figure, and look back at my unethical, illegal acts that are considered as a crime for the rest of my life.Out of all, I want to apologize to the women who were harmed by my acts, to those who felt anger beyond disappointment, and to those who made me a public figure and supported me.I will cooperate with the investigation which is set to start on the morning of 14th with sincerity. I will take all the punishment for my acts.Once again, I deeply apologize. I am sorry.March 12, 2019 TuesdayJung Joon Young(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)