[SBS Star] Photos of SHINee KEY at the Military Training Center!
[SBS Star] Photos of SHINee KEY at the Military Training Center!

작성 2019.03.12
Photos of K-pop boy group SHINee's member KEY smiling at the military training center made fans feel relieved.

On March 12, photos of KEY's military life were released online.

They showed photos of KEY smiling in a group photo with other soldiers at the military training center in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do.KEYIn the photo, KEY looks a little tense, but his genuine smile suggests he has no worries.

Even though he is almost 10 years older than his fellow soldiers, he looks just as young with glowing skin and twinkling eyes.KEYBack on March 4, KEY said goodbye to fans, family, and SHINee members, and started his basic military training.

After five weeks of training, KEY will begin his national mandatory duty as a member of the military band.SHINeeKEY is expected to be discharged from the military in October 2020.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'shinee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
