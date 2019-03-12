[SBS Star] BTS Has Hinted About the Upcoming Album All This Time?

Fans of K-pop boy group BTS have discovered some hints about the group's upcoming album.On March 12, Big Hit Entertainment announced BTS' comeback on April 12 with a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA'.Shortly after the announcement was made, ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) all around the world joined forces and dug up some pieces of hints explaining the upcoming comeback's overall concept.Fans have discovered an interesting and yet obvious comeback spoiler, that was released last year.During '2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards', the VCR played just before BTS' stage declared, "I'll show you the map of the soul. I'll show you the dream."The message ultimately leads to the title of BTS' upcoming album, 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA'.The concept of 'Map of the soul' was first introduced by Swiss psychiatrist Carl Gustav Jung, who founded analytical psychology.Jung described 'Persona' as "a mask designed to make an impression on others, while concealing the true nature of oneself," which could also be related to the mask performance shown on 'FAKE LOVE'.Fans commented, "Everything was so out there! I feel so stupid.", "Goosebumps! I just can't be more excited.", "They really made us look like fools. In a good way, though!", and more.(Credit= Online Community, Mnet 2018 MAMA)(SBS Star)