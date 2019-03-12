SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Struggles to Copy BEOMGYU's Way of Making a Heart
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Struggles to Copy BEOMGYU's Way of Making a Heart

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.12 16:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Struggles to Copy BEOMGYUs Way of Making a Heart
K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s member YEONJUN was spotted struggling to copy the group's fellow member BEOMGYU's way of making a heart.

Since debut, BEOMGYU has been promoting his unique way of making a heart.

His heart was different from the conventional way of making a heart, and fans called it 'BEOMGYU's heart'.

BEOMGYU's heart was surely one creative heart, and looked hard to even try to copy it.BEOMGYUOn March 9, TXT's mini fan meeting took place at Sangam-dong, Seoul, and this was where YEONJUN decided to try making BEOMGYU's heart.

At first, YEONJUN asked BEOMGYU for some help and BEOMGYU kindly taught him how to make it.YEONJUNYEONJUNYEONJUNYEONJUNYEONJUN succeeded it but with much difficulty, then he had a go by himself.

As soon as YEONJUN started making it, he frowned in confusion and his lips stuck out, as he was too focused.

Moments later, YEONJUN smiled after being successful, and fans just could not stop laughing seeing YEONJUN undergo trial and error. YEONJUNMeanwhile, TXT's debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' was unveiled on March 4 and its title track 'CROWN' is currently sweeping various music charts around the globe.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Daylily0304' 'TESORO' 'fruityb313' 'eternity_soojun' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호