[SBS Star] A Songwriter Says SEUNGRI Was "Kicked Out" of YG Entertainment

A songwriter who is assumed to be under YG Entertainment's sublabel THE BLACK LABEL commented about SEUNGRI's retirement.On March 11, the songwriter shared a screenshot of a comment claiming that SEUNGRI was "fooling around saying that was voluntarily left when was actually kicked out."To this, the songwriter wrote "ㄹㅇ", which can be translated as "Real", or "For real" in Korean.Quickly after the screenshot of his post circulating online, people have been flocking to the account.They commented, "How bad was he even at his own agency that they would upload this sort of thing.", "This is too harsh for him.", "Nobody's left. Nobody.", and more.Within a couple of hours after his post, the songwriter deleted his account without any explanation.Meanwhile, SEUNGRI announced his retirement from the entertainment industry in the midst of his investigation.(Credit= The songwriter's Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)