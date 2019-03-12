SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT Says Hello to the World with 'CROWN'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: TXT Says Hello to the World with 'CROWN'

K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) successfully wrapped up its music show debut stage.

On March 10, the members of TXT introduced themselves to the public for the first time and mesmerized the audience of SBS 'Inkigayo' with two amazing stages.
TXTThe title track 'CROWN' of TXT's debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' is an addictive synth pop song that truly well-described the concept of growing pains which one must go through in order to become a better version of themselves.
TXTAt the beginning of their track, the members seem quite confused and appear like they are having a hard time accepting the fact that an antler is growing on top of their head.

But as time passes, their attitude towards it starts to change.
 

To them, the antler is no longer something that makes them look scary or feel weird, but a crown that shows their identity and makes them shine even brighter.

With the other track 'Blue Orangeade', TXT talks about a slightly different type of experience which could also turn the vulnerable youngster's world completely upside down.
TXTThroughout this attractive new jack swing song, TXT members cleverly utilize the concept of a complementary color to describe the dynamic of relationship with their lover.
TXTAlso, the members cutely argue that only them and their crush could complete each other since they are not only attracted to different things, but also in desperate need of each other.
 

Check out TXT's debut stage right now, and meet the next up-and-coming icon of K-pop!

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
