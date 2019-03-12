[SBS Star] Taeyeon Makes a Surprise Visit to Where Her Fans Are Volunteering

Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation sent a snack truck and made a surprise visit to an animal shelter where her fans were doing volunteer work.Several days ago, Taeyeon's fans came up with an idea of doing something meaningful on March 9.They wanted to celebrate Taeyeon's 30th birthday in a special way, and decided to volunteer at an animal shelter.On March 9, Taeyeon's fans gathered at the animal shelter and started doing some volunteer work together.While busy, a snack truck unexpectedly arrived at the shelter.They could not close their mouth in surprise after discovering that it was sent from Taeyeon.On the snack truck, Taeyeon had written, "This is all on me today. I don't know what you guys will like, so I've prepared as many kinds of snack as I could. Here are all the amazing snacks you needed!"Shortly after, fans became even more shocked, because Taeyeon had come to the shelter to say hi and thank them.These fans quickly turned into lucky fans who managed to take photos with their favorite artist.Both Taeyeon and her fans' heart-warming acts have successfully spread throughout online afterwards.Meanwhile, Taeyeon is scheduled to hold an encore concert 's…one TAEYEON CONCERT' at Jamsil Arena, Seoul on March 23 and 24.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)