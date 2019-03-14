SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Suzy's Then & Now: From a Little Girl to a Beautiful Lady
[SBS Star] Suzy's Then & Now: From a Little Girl to a Beautiful Lady

K-pop artist/actress Suzy walked the public through the meaning of a growth with the pictures of her that were taken over the past nine years.

Recently, an online post titled 'Timeline of Suzy's face who made her debut almost 10 years ago' drew attention online.

In the post, Suzy's picture from the moment she first made her debut to now were laid out in an order.

When she first made her debut as a member of K-pop girl group miss A, the public simply could not take their eyes off of her since the attitude and the talent she showed in the music video of the group's debut track 'Bad Girl, Good Girl' was something that they have never seen before.

Suzy got to have more opportunities to explore other genres of music and other forms of projects like drama and film.

In 2011, Suzy put her step into the world of acting with KBS' drama 'Dream High 1' and made appearance in many talk shows and variety shows to show the public a different side of her which she could not show it through the group's promotional activities.

A year later, Suzy made her silver screen debut with the movie 'Architecture 101' and started to secure her position as Korea's sweetheart.

From 2013 to 2019, every year literally has been her year and now she became one of the most beloved celebrities and a cultural icon in Korea.

Let's check out these pictures of Suzy from 2010 to 2019 and observe the process of a young girl turning into a beautiful young lady.

Year 1 (Age 16)
SuzySuzySuzy
Year 2 (Age 17)
SuzySuzySuzy
Year 3 (Age 18)
SuzySuzySuzy
Year 4 (Age 19)
Year 5 (Age 20)
Year 6 (Age 21)
Year 7 (Age 22)
Year 8 (Age 23)
Year 9 (Age 24)
Year 10 (Age 25)
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'saymissA' 'JYPESuzy' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
