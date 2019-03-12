[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Officially Banned from Leaving the Country

The police have officially prohibited SEUNGRI of K-pop boy group BIGBANG from leaving the country.On March 11, Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency banned SEUNGRI from traveling outside Korea after booking him for allegedly providing sexual escort services for foreign investors.This means that SEUNGRI's status has changed from that of a subject of investigation to that of a suspect.Back on February 26, SBS funE revealed a group chat that were allegedly shared between SEUNGRI, Yuri Holdings co-founder 'Yu', and an employee 'Kim' in 2015.The text messages on the group chat implied that they were arranging sexual escort services for their foreign business investors.A day later, SEUNGRI underwent police questioning and shared his willingness to cooperate with any further investigation regarding the incident.While he is expected to enlist in the military on March 25, SEUNGRI has announced his decision to retire from the entertainment industry on March 11.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)