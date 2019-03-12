SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS Announces to Release a New Album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12

K-pop boy group BTS has confirmed to return with a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.

On March 12, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment gave some information about the group's upcoming comeback.

The agency wrote a short notice on the group's official fan site, "BTS' new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' is scheduled to be released on April 12."BTSFor the last two and a half years, BTS told its story based on the theme 'LOVE YOURSELF'.

With 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA', BTS intends to begin telling a new story to fans.

'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' will mark BTS' return in about eight months after 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' that was released last August.BTSNo other details about the forthcoming release has been shared except for the fact that the album will be available for pre-order starting March 13, but fans are overly excitedly for BTS' new music and performance.BTSMeanwhile, BTS is planning to visit various cities around the world for its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' from May.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
