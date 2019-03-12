[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young to Return to Korea for Police Investigations

K-pop artist Jung Joon Young has officially responded to the allegations made against him through the agency.On March 11, SBS 8 News reported that Jung Joon Young had shared illegal hidden camera footage of sexual activity in a group chat with his friends, including other celebrities.At least 10 people have reportedly been confirmed as victims who were illegally filmed without their own consent.In response to the report, Jung Joon Young's management agency MAKEUS Entertainment announced that Jung Joon Young would be returning to Korea in order to participate in police investigations.The agency's official statement is as follows:Hello, this is MAKEUS Entertainment.We fully understand the gravity of the allegations being made against Jung Joon Young, who is a singer under our new label 'Label M', and we do consider them deeply regrettable.We are currently in contact with Jung Joon Young, who is currently filming abroad, but it is still difficult for us to ascertain the truth of the matter. We express our apology on that.However, Jung Joon Young has decided to halt all of his schedule in order to return to Korea immediately, and he has stated that he intends to actively participate in police questioning as soon as he returns to the country.Once again, we would like to apologize for the distress caused by this unpleasant incident.(Credit= GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)