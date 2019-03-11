SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Announces His Retirement
[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI Announces His Retirement

작성 2019.03.11 18:20
SEUNGRI of K-pop boy group BIGBANG announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.

On March 11, SEUNGRI took his personal social media account to share a letter to his fans and the public.
승리 경찰 출석 (사진=연합뉴스)His message is written as follows:

This is SEUNGRI.

At this moment, it seems like it would be better for me to retire from the entertainment industry.

I've decided to retire from the industry because of the huge social controversy that has arisen.

I am currently under investigation, so I will receive further questioning with sincerity so that the building suspicions can be dispelled.

During the past month and a half, I have received criticism and hatred from the public and have been in a situation where every investigative agency in this nation is investigating me.

I just cannot accept bringing pain to people around me just for my own sake.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all the fans both inside and outside Korea who have shown me your love and support for the past ten years.

For the sake and honor of BIGBANG and YG Entertainment, this is it.

Once again, I'm so sorry. Thank you all for everything.

SEUNGRISEUNGRI (funE)SEUNGRI, who debuted in five-member boy group BIGBANG in 2006, rose to stardom thanks to the group's mega-hits including 'BANG BANG BANG', 'Fantastic Baby', and more.

However, SEUNGRI swept up in various controversies surrounding his personal business outside the group, and for his association with the club 'Burning Sun'.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, 'seungriseyo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
