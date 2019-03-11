SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo's Beauty in Her Latest Photo Shoot Hypnotizes the Public
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo's Beauty in Her Latest Photo Shoot Hypnotizes the Public

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.11 18:07 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyos Beauty in Her Latest Photo Shoot Hypnotizes the Public
Korean actress Song Hye Kyo mesmerized the public with her everlasting beauty in the latest photo shoot.

On March 11, one high-end jewelry brand revealed photos of Song Hye Kyo from the recent photo shoot for their visual campaign 'Grace and Characters'.

Through this campaign, the brand noted that they aim to depict a graceful and ambitious woman in the modern world, which is the kind of image that the brand seeks in women.Song Hye KyoAs if Song Hye Kyo was telling the brand that they have chosen the right person for the campaign, she pulled off the elegant look so well in the photos.

Either in black or white, she not only made the jewelries stand out, but also succeeded in making her own beauty stand out.
Song Hye KyoAs soon as the photos were released online, everyone left comments on how gorgeous she looked.

They said, "I can't stop staring at the photos. Her beauty dazzles my eyes.", "I wonder what it would feel like to wake up with that face every morning.", "Song Joong Ki is one lucky guy for having such a beautiful wife!", and so on.Song Hye KyoMeanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is taking some time off from work after wrapping up a romance drama 'Encounter' with actor Park Bo Gum in January.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Chaumet/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호