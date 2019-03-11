[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo's Beauty in Her Latest Photo Shoot Hypnotizes the Public

Korean actress Song Hye Kyo mesmerized the public with her everlasting beauty in the latest photo shoot.On March 11, one high-end jewelry brand revealed photos of Song Hye Kyo from the recent photo shoot for their visual campaign 'Grace and Characters'.Through this campaign, the brand noted that they aim to depict a graceful and ambitious woman in the modern world, which is the kind of image that the brand seeks in women.As if Song Hye Kyo was telling the brand that they have chosen the right person for the campaign, she pulled off the elegant look so well in the photos.Either in black or white, she not only made the jewelries stand out, but also succeeded in making her own beauty stand out.As soon as the photos were released online, everyone left comments on how gorgeous she looked.They said, "I can't stop staring at the photos. Her beauty dazzles my eyes.", "I wonder what it would feel like to wake up with that face every morning.", "Song Joong Ki is one lucky guy for having such a beautiful wife!", and so on.Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is taking some time off from work after wrapping up a romance drama 'Encounter' with actor Park Bo Gum in January.(Lee Narin, Credit= Chaumet/SBS funE)(SBS Star)