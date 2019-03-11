[SBS Star] THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Proves Himself to Be the Biggest Fanboy of BTS V

K-pop boy group THE BOYZ' member YOUNGHOON demonstrated his love for another boy group BTS' member V.Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) shared a post titled, 'This Member of K-pop Boy Group Carries TATA Around with Him' on a popular online community.In the post, there was a part of THE BOYZ' behind-the-scenes videos which showed YOUNGHOON holding TATA in his hands.TATA is a character that was created by V to represent himself.While affectionately holding TATA, YOUNGHOON introduced the character to the camera, "This is TATA."He explained, "I carry this around with me everywhere these days. It is because V has designed this character."Then, he hugged TATA with a broad smile on his face, showing how much he loves TATA and V.Previously, YOUNGHOON has revealed that he is a huge fan of V, and takes him as a role model.Fans even spotted YOUNGHOON having V's pictures as his phone's background and lock screen picture.ARMY as well as THE B (the name of THE BOYZ' fan club) commented, "YOUNGHOON is a true member of ARMY for sure!", "This guy is not joking. He is as crazy about V as we are!", "It would be great to see them performing together some time in the future!", and so on.Meanwhile, THE BOYZ is scheduled to hold an Asian fan meeting tour 'THE CASTLE', and BTS is planned to visit various cities around the world for its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' from May.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'WE_THE_BOYZ' 'Creker_THEBOYZ' Twitter)(SBS Star)