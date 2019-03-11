SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Proves Himself to Be the Biggest Fanboy of BTS V
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Proves Himself to Be the Biggest Fanboy of BTS V

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.11 17:11 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Proves Himself to Be the Biggest Fanboy of BTS V
K-pop boy group THE BOYZ' member YOUNGHOON demonstrated his love for another boy group BTS' member V.

Recently, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fan club) shared a post titled, 'This Member of K-pop Boy Group Carries TATA Around with Him' on a popular online community.

In the post, there was a part of THE BOYZ' behind-the-scenes videos which showed YOUNGHOON holding TATA in his hands.YOUNGHOONTATA is a character that was created by V to represent himself.

While affectionately holding TATA, YOUNGHOON introduced the character to the camera, "This is TATA."

He explained, "I carry this around with me everywhere these days. It is because V has designed this character."

Then, he hugged TATA with a broad smile on his face, showing how much he loves TATA and V.YOUNGHOONYOUNGHOONPreviously, YOUNGHOON has revealed that he is a huge fan of V, and takes him as a role model.

Fans even spotted YOUNGHOON having V's pictures as his phone's background and lock screen picture.

ARMY as well as THE B (the name of THE BOYZ' fan club) commented, "YOUNGHOON is a true member of ARMY for sure!", "This guy is not joking. He is as crazy about V as we are!", "It would be great to see them performing together some time in the future!", and so on.
VMeanwhile, THE BOYZ is scheduled to hold an Asian fan meeting tour 'THE CASTLE', and BTS is planned to visit various cities around the world for its first stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' from May.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'WE_THE_BOYZ' 'Creker_THEBOYZ' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호