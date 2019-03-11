SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 BAMBAM Mentions BLACKPINK LISA in His New Song
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 BAMBAM Mentions BLACKPINK LISA in His New Song

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.11 17:03 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 BAMBAM Mentions BLACKPINK LISA in His New Song
BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 included his best friend's name in his latest solo song.

On March 2 to 3, BAMBAM held his first solo fan meeting tour 'BLACK FEATHER' in his home country, Thailand.
BAMBAMDuring the event, BAMBAM unveiled his new solo song 'Black Feather' for the first time and completely dominated the venue with his strong stage presence.
BAMBAMFans went even wilder when they heard the lyrics of his rap part, "I'm LISA's best friend, hit you with that DDU-DU DDU-DU."
BAMBAMBAMBAM even danced the iconic 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' choreography when he was singing the particular line.
BAMBAM, LISAEven before making their debut as the members of GOT7 and BLACKPINK, BAMBAM and LISA were close friends and showed support to one another during interviews.

Fans commented, "The sweetest shout-out ever. The song itself is a bop, too!", "I love how much they care for each other.", "They're like siblings! So cute and supportive.", and more.
BAMBAMMeanwhile, BAMBAM continues his 'BLACK FEATHER' tour in Thailand until March 17.
 

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram 'BeWithBam' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호