[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 BAMBAM Mentions BLACKPINK LISA in His New Song

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 included his best friend's name in his latest solo song.On March 2 to 3, BAMBAM held his first solo fan meeting tour 'BLACK FEATHER' in his home country, Thailand.During the event, BAMBAM unveiled his new solo song 'Black Feather' for the first time and completely dominated the venue with his strong stage presence.Fans went even wilder when they heard the lyrics of his rap part, "I'm LISA's best friend, hit you with that DDU-DU DDU-DU."BAMBAM even danced the iconic 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' choreography when he was singing the particular line.Even before making their debut as the members of GOT7 and BLACKPINK, BAMBAM and LISA were close friends and showed support to one another during interviews.Fans commented, "The sweetest shout-out ever. The song itself is a bop, too!", "I love how much they care for each other.", "They're like siblings! So cute and supportive.", and more.Meanwhile, BAMBAM continues his 'BLACK FEATHER' tour in Thailand until March 17.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'lalalalisa_m' Instagram 'BeWithBam' YouTube)(SBS Star)