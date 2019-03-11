[SBS Star] Head of Instagram Goes to See MONSTA X Immediately After Arriving in Korea

Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, shared his love for K-pop boy group MONSTA X.On March 10, Adam Mosseri posted a photo of him with MONSTA X on his Instagram account.He wrote, "Immersing myself in K-pop with MONSTA X. These guys are great―super fun, sharp, and friendly."Around the same time, Charles Porch, head of global creative programs at Instagram, uploaded a photo of Adam Mosseri having a chat with MONSTA X as well.Then on March 11, Charles Porch also shared his experience of meeting MONSTA X via his Instagram.Along with a photo of MONSTA X's autographed album, Charles Porch wrote, "Thank you so much to MONSTA X for the hospitality. I'm a K-pop convert and a true MONBEBE (the name of MONSTA X's fan club) now. #monfamily"It has been said that Adam Mosseri and Charles Porch immediately made their way to the recording studio of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' to see MONSTA X upon their arrival at Incheon International Airport earlier that day.After checking these photos out, MONBEBE around the world commented, "How awesome! Wow.", "Is Adam Mosseri's bias MINHYUK? He's always next to him.", "Can't believe the first thing they did after arriving in Korea was to go and see MONSTA X! They really are true MONBEBE!", and so on.Meanwhile, MONSTA X wrapped up its 3-week promotion with the latest title track 'Alligator' that was released on February 18.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mosseri' 'charlesporch' Instagram, 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)(SBS Star)