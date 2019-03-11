SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Head of Instagram Goes to See MONSTA X Immediately After Arriving in Korea
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Head of Instagram Goes to See MONSTA X Immediately After Arriving in Korea

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.11 15:54 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Head of Instagram Goes to See MONSTA X Immediately After Arriving in Korea
Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, shared his love for K-pop boy group MONSTA X.

On March 10, Adam Mosseri posted a photo of him with MONSTA X on his Instagram account.

He wrote, "Immersing myself in K-pop with MONSTA X. These guys are great―super fun, sharp, and friendly."

Around the same time, Charles Porch, head of global creative programs at Instagram, uploaded a photo of Adam Mosseri having a chat with MONSTA X as well.MONSTA XMONSTA XThen on March 11, Charles Porch also shared his experience of meeting MONSTA X via his Instagram.

Along with a photo of MONSTA X's autographed album, Charles Porch wrote, "Thank you so much to MONSTA X for the hospitality. I'm a K-pop convert and a true MONBEBE (the name of MONSTA X's fan club) now. #monfamily"MONSTA XIt has been said that Adam Mosseri and Charles Porch immediately made their way to the recording studio of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' to see MONSTA X upon their arrival at Incheon International Airport earlier that day.

After checking these photos out, MONBEBE around the world commented, "How awesome! Wow.", "Is Adam Mosseri's bias MINHYUK? He's always next to him.", "Can't believe the first thing they did after arriving in Korea was to go and see MONSTA X! They really are true MONBEBE!", and so on.  MONSTA XMeanwhile, MONSTA X wrapped up its 3-week promotion with the latest title track 'Alligator' that was released on February 18.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'mosseri' 'charlesporch' Instagram, 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호