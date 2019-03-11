[SBS Star] TWICE CHAEYOUNG Speaks Out After Her Private Photo Leaked Online

CHAEYOUNG of K-pop girl group TWICE addressed a photo of herself that was recently spread online.On March 11, CHAEYOUNG took TWICE's official social media account and wrote, "A photo that I didn't even share has been uploaded somewhere. It's scary. Let's not do things like this."Earlier on the same day, unreleased photos of CHAEYOUNG have been circulated online and quickly spread via social media.It was speculated that the photos were from CHAEYOUNG's private vacation from earlier this year.Following CHAEYOUNG's address, fans of TWICE showed their support for CHAEYOUNG.They commented, "I applaud CHAEYOUNG for standing up for herself. Such a brave woman she is.", "Let's just not do this kind of thing. It's horrific.", "This just destroys the relationships between idols and their fans. Stop invading their privacy.", and more.Meanwhile, TWICE is expected to make its domestic comeback in April.(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)