[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Spotted Accepting Everyone's Photo Request at a Wedding

XIUMIN of K-pop boy group EXO patiently posed for the camera for everyone's request to take a photo together.On March 10, XIUMIN attended a wedding ceremony of one of his relatives.During the ceremony, there were so many people who asked XIUMIN to take a photo together.According to an online post shared by one of the guests, XIUMIN was so nice and polite to everyone.Despite the chaotic situation occurred at the venue, XIUMIN kindly accepted their requests and smiled for each and every one of the cameras.Upon seeing photos of XIUMIN shared online, fans commented, "He's such a gentleman.", "It's been a while, XIUMIN. We miss you so much!", "He looks so handsome in his black suits.", and more.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)