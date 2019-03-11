SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: ITZY CHAERYEONG Shares Why She Stopped Fangirling Lee Seung Gi in 2011
K-pop girl group ITZY's member CHAERYEONG revealed that she used to be a huge fan of singer Lee Seung Gi until 2011.

On March 10 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', the cast―Lee Seung Gi, Lee Sang Yun, Yook Sungjae, and Yang Se-hyung met ITZY while they were at JYP Entertainment headquarters.Master in the HouseWhen CHAERYEONG saw Lee Seung Gi, she blushed and shyly said, "I was a big fan of you since 2004."

Then, Yang Se-hyung responded, "Was a fan? Does that mean you are no longer Lee Seung Gi's fan?"Master in the HouseRYUJIN answered for CHAERYEONG, "I heard that CHAERYEONG was a fan of Lee Seung Gi only until 2011."

CHAERYEONG explained with a laugh, "That was when I was in the fifth grade. I watched 'Moon Embracing the Sun' and fell for actor Kim Soo Hyun."Master in the HouseUpon hearing CHAERYEONG's explanation, Lee Seung Gi's eyes widened and angrily commented in a playful way, "What? Where is Kim Soo Hyun right now? Tell him to come here!"
 

Meanwhile, ITZY made debut to the world of K-pop with the title track 'DALLA DALLA' on February 12.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star) 
