[SBS Star] TXT Members Pick Their Favorite BTS Songs

soobin really told yeonjun the english of sunbaenim was “predecessor”. bighit having intellectual leaders is a thing, i guess :,)pic.twitter.com/wRN09hTjP1 — vee ？？ yoongi day [semi hiatus] (@kimvanitae) 2019년 3월 10일

Big Hit Entertainment's rookie boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) held the group's very first live broadcast since debut.On March 10, five members of TXT sat down for a live broadcast to interact with their fans.During the online broadcast, one fan asked what the members' favorite songs are.To this, YEONJUN said, "First of all, my favorite song is our song, 'CROWN'. Second, we like our predecessor BTS' songs like 'Spring Day'."The other members jumped in and named 'RUN', 'RUN (ballad mix)', 'Butterfly' as their favorite BTS songs.After watching the live broadcast, fans commented, "Did he just say 'predecessor'? That's so cute.", "They are also ARMYs for sure.", "Bangtan would be so proud of their hoobaes.", and more.Meanwhile, TXT is currently busy promoting its debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' with the title track 'CROWN'.(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' V LIVE, Big Hit Entertainment, 'kimvanitae' Twitter)(SBS Star)