SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Yook Sungjae's Past JYP Audition Video Unveils
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Yook Sungjae's Past JYP Audition Video Unveils

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.11 11:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Yook Sungjaes Past JYP Audition Video Unveils
K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae's past video of him auditioning for JYP Entertainment was revealed.

On March 10 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', the cast―Lee Seung Gi, Lee Sang Yun, Yook Sungjae, and Yang Se-hyung went to meet their new master J.Y. Park at JYP Entertainment headquarters.Yook SungjaeWhile sitting around the table, Yook Sungjae mentioned that he auditioned for JYP Entertainment when he was 14 years old (Korean age), but did not make it through in the final round.

Then, the cast and J.Y. Park found a video of Yook Sungjae's past audition and began playing it.

Yook Sungjae seemed a little nervous, but he managed to sing a song in a calm manner.Yook SungjaeAfter watching the video, Yook Sungjae asked J.Y. Park if he would give young Yook Sungjae a pass. 

J.Y. Park honestly said, "It really isn't easy. It really isn't.", then explained.

J.Y. Park gave his opinion, "Your hairstyle is just 'too much' for me. I mean, look at your mullet...! You would have looked so much better if you didn't have a mullet."Yook SungjaeYook SungjaeYook Sungjae got shocked and commented, "Having a mullet was a trend back then. You know, your current hairstyle is way more 'too much' than that hairstyle!"

Afterwards, everyone around the table had a good laugh.
 

'Master in the House' airs every Sunday at 6:25PM KST, and it is a show in which the cast spend time with masters of various fields in hopes of gaining knowledge and wisdom from them.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호