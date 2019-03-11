[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTOB Yook Sungjae's Past JYP Audition Video Unveils

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae's past video of him auditioning for JYP Entertainment was revealed.On March 10 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', the cast―Lee Seung Gi, Lee Sang Yun, Yook Sungjae, and Yang Se-hyung went to meet their new master J.Y. Park at JYP Entertainment headquarters.While sitting around the table, Yook Sungjae mentioned that he auditioned for JYP Entertainment when he was 14 years old (Korean age), but did not make it through in the final round.Then, the cast and J.Y. Park found a video of Yook Sungjae's past audition and began playing it.Yook Sungjae seemed a little nervous, but he managed to sing a song in a calm manner.After watching the video, Yook Sungjae asked J.Y. Park if he would give young Yook Sungjae a pass.J.Y. Park honestly said, "It really isn't easy. It really isn't.", then explained.J.Y. Park gave his opinion, "Your hairstyle is just 'too much' for me. I mean, look at your mullet...! You would have looked so much better if you didn't have a mullet."Yook Sungjae got shocked and commented, "Having a mullet was a trend back then. You know, your current hairstyle is way more 'too much' than that hairstyle!"Afterwards, everyone around the table had a good laugh.'Master in the House' airs every Sunday at 6:25PM KST, and it is a show in which the cast spend time with masters of various fields in hopes of gaining knowledge and wisdom from them.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)