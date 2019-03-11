SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yoo Seung Ho Gets Sad After Failing to Garner Attention at His Own Fan Site
Korean actor Yoo Seung Ho pouted after discovering the fact that none of his fans read his letter which he posted on his official fan site.

Recently, Yoo Seung Ho posted a screenshot of his official fan site on his social media account along with an adorable caption saying, "That's right. No one is looking."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

그렇다... 아무도 안본다....

유승호(@dandyoo93)님의 공유 게시물님,


In the picture, there was a letter Yoo Seung Ho wrote for his fans.
Yoo Seung HoYoo Seung HoYoo Seung Ho began his letter by saying hi to his fans and he introduced himself as 'Yoo Myung-wol' (one of his cat's name), instead of using his own name.
Yoo Seung HoHe must have got quite excited by the idea of receiving an enthusiastic response from his fans when posting the letter, but he failed to get any response from them even after a few minutes.
Yoo Seung HoJudging by the screenshot he posted on his social media account, it seemed like no one was aware of the fact that he left a message for his fans.

It turns out that it was only natural for his fans to not know the existence of Yoo Seung Ho's letter since his official fan site was created that day.
Yoo Seung HoAfter hearing Yoo Seung Ho's cute complain, his fans commented, "OMG. Oppa, you are so cute! I love you.", "Don't worry. I'm going to read it right now.", "Look at how he referred to himself. Cuteness overload.", and many more.

Meanwhile, Yoo Seung Ho recently received a tremendous love thanks to SBS' drama 'My Strange Hero'.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'dandyoo93' Instagram, Yoo Seung Ho's official fan site, San Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
