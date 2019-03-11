[SBS Star] SUGA Makes Donation to Child Cancer Patients Under the Name of 'ARMY'

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS made meaningful donation on his birthday.On March 9―SUGA's 26th birthday, Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation revealed, "SUGA has kindly donated 100 million won (approximately 88,000 dollars) and 329 of self-designed stuffed animals to us."They continued, "He made donation under the name of his group's fan club 'ARMY' instead of his own name. It was because he thought it was a way for him to return the love and support that his fans had given to him up until now."The foundation added, "The money will be used to help young patients with cancer. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to SUGA."Not only ARMY around the world are touched by SUGA's heart-warming act, but also by his sensible choice on the number of stuffed animals.March 29 was the day when the first generation ARMY and BTS spent time together at their first-ever fan meeting.Meanwhile, BTS is reportedly returning with a new album in April.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, SBS funE)(SBS Star)