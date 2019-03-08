SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan·Bae Jin Young Send Standing Wreaths with Sweet Messages to Ha Sung Woon
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Hwan·Bae Jin Young Send Standing Wreaths with Sweet Messages to Ha Sung Woon

작성 2019.03.08
Each Kim Jae Hwan and Bae Jin Young of disbanded K-pop boy group Wanna One sent a standing wreath to the group's fellow member Ha Sung Woon to show their support.

In the afternoon of March 8, fans started gathering around SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium before Ha Sung Woon's first solo fan meeting 'My Moment' began at 8PM KST.Ha Sung WoonWhile wandering around the venue before the show, they came across two standing wreaths from Kim Jae Hwan and Bae Jin Young.

These big standing wreaths were placed around one of the entrances to the stadium, and there were sweet messages written the band.

The first one was from Kim Jae Hwan, and he had written, "Gooreum (Ha Sung Woon's nickname) hyung, congratulations! I support you no matter what. You know that, right?"Standing wreathThe other one was from Bae Jin Young, and his message said, "Gooreum, gooreum, gooreum hyung. Here is my heart."

Fans are not only screaming over how warm and sweet these messages are, but are also continuously saying, "Awww!" as Kim Jae Hwan and Bae Jin Young both included a heart at the end of their messages.Standing wreathMeanwhile, the three guys are preparing themselves to embark on their new career after wrapping up their promotion as Wanna One at the end of last year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, '_yoonj1sung_' 'gooreumseng' 'official.hasungwoon' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
