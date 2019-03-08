SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] How Well BTS V Pulls Off Different Hair Colors
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] How Well BTS V Pulls Off Different Hair Colors

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.03.08 17:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] How Well BTS V Pulls Off Different Hair Colors
Not everyone in this world can pull off all different hair colors well, but there is someone who seems to be able to.

That is V of a global pop sensation K-pop boy group BTS.

Since his debut in 2013, V has not stopped dyeing his hair to numerous colors.

He not only stuck with dyeing with conventional hair colors, but also went with some colors that were not easy for a lot of people to even think of dyeing their hair to it, such as red, blue, orange, and more.

Every time he dyed his hair though, V surprised fans by pulling the colors off so well as if he was born with that color of hair.

The pictures below show how great V looks in all different hair colors!

1. Black (original)
V2. Ash blonde
V3. Red/pink
V4. Blonde
V5. Bright sky blue
V6. Light brown
V7. OrangeV(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'Miracle_1230V' 'taetaeland' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호