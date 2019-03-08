[SBS Star] How Well BTS V Pulls Off Different Hair Colors

Not everyone in this world can pull off all different hair colors well, but there is someone who seems to be able to.That is V of a global pop sensation K-pop boy group BTS.Since his debut in 2013, V has not stopped dyeing his hair to numerous colors.He not only stuck with dyeing with conventional hair colors, but also went with some colors that were not easy for a lot of people to even think of dyeing their hair to it, such as red, blue, orange, and more.Every time he dyed his hair though, V surprised fans by pulling the colors off so well as if he was born with that color of hair.The pictures below show how great V looks in all different hair colors!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'Miracle_1230V' 'taetaeland' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)