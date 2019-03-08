[SBS Star] How Well BTS V Pulls Off Different Hair Colors

Not everyone in this world can pull off all different hair colors well, but there is someone who seems to be able to.
That is V of a global pop sensation K-pop boy group BTS.
Since his debut in 2013, V has not stopped dyeing his hair to numerous colors.
He not only stuck with dyeing with conventional hair colors, but also went with some colors that were not easy for a lot of people to even think of dyeing their hair to it, such as red, blue, orange, and more.
Every time he dyed his hair though, V surprised fans by pulling the colors off so well as if he was born with that color of hair.
The pictures below show how great V looks in all different hair colors!
1. Black (original)
2. Ash blonde
3. Red/pink
4. Blonde
5. Bright sky blue
6. Light brown
7. Orange(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'Miracle_1230V' 'taetaeland' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)
(SBS Star)
