[SBS Star] Suzy Shows Her Support to 2PM JUNHO with a Coffee Truck

K-pop artist/actress Suzy reciprocated K-pop boy group 2PM's member JUNHO's sweet gesture with a surprise coffee truck.On March 8, JUNHO posted pictures on his social media account along with a caption saying, "I really enjoyed it. Suzy, Suzy. Now that's my business partner. Thank you!"In the picture, JUNHO is staring at the camera while holding a cup of coffee right next to his face which he got from the coffee truck that Suzy sent him.The truck was decorated with cute banners that said, "Suzy supports JUNHO! Go 'confessions' (JUNHO's upcoming drama)!", and "It's my treat! Please come and grab your cup of coffee!"It appears that Suzy wanted to pay back the love and support she received from JUNHO when she was filming SBS' upcoming drama 'VAGABOND' back in December 2018.After seeing the photos, both of their fans commented, "I wish I could have a friend like that.", "I totally approve this friendship!", "Aww... I hope that they could maintain their solid friendship forever!", and many more.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'confessions' will be aired on March 23.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'le2jh' 'skuukzky' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)