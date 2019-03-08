[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Confirms to Lead a New Fantasy Drama Series

Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk has confirmed to lead a new fantasy drama series.On March 8, Netflix's upcoming original series 'Ahn Eun-young, the School Nurse' (literal title) revealed that they have cast Nam Joo Hyuk as one of the main characters 'Hong In-pyo'.Last month, it was announced that actress Jung Yu-mi confirmed to play the role of another main character 'Ahn Eun-young'.Based an award-winning novel of the same name, the story of 'Ahn Eun-young, the School Nurse' centers around a school nurse Ahn Eun-young, who is able to perform exorcism.When she takes on a job at a new high school, she discovers something mysterious there and tries to perform exorcism in uncommon and comical ways.Nam Joo Hyuk's character Hong In-pyo is a teacher at the school who teaches Chinese characters.Hong In-pyo is protected by an incredible aura of spiritual energy surrounding him, and he uses that to help Ahn Eun-young evict evil spirits.Meanwhile, 'Ahn Eun-young, the School Nurse' is scheduled to be unveiled in the first half of next year.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'skawngur' Instagram, YG Entertainment, Management Soop)(SBS Star)