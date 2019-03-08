[SBS Star] BTS JIN Responds to the Idea of Holding a Big Hit Family Concert

Fans are now desperately hoping for a 'Big Hit Entertainment Family Concert', thanks to the agency's artist Lee Hyun.On March 7, Lee Hyun left a message to the group photo of his labelmates, boy group BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).He wrote, "It's good to see this adorable moment. They're my cute juniors. I wish there was a Big Hit family concert."Soon after, BTS' JIN took the group's account and hilariously commented, "Hmm.. -JIN".Currently, BTS, TXT, and Lee Hyun are the only three artists promoting under Big Hit Entertainment.Fans are loving JIN's adorable response almost as much as they're all excited for the idea of holding a family concert.They commented, "Yes please! Bang PDnim, we need this.", "JIN, we know that you got this. Make it happen!", "That'll be amazing. We believe in you CEO JIN!", and more.(Credit= 'thehyun11' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)