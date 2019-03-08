SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Responds to the Idea of Holding a Big Hit Family Concert
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Responds to the Idea of Holding a Big Hit Family Concert

작성 2019.03.08
Fans are now desperately hoping for a 'Big Hit Entertainment Family Concert', thanks to the agency's artist Lee Hyun.

On March 7, Lee Hyun left a message to the group photo of his labelmates, boy group BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).
Lee HyunHe wrote, "It's good to see this adorable moment. They're my cute juniors. I wish there was a Big Hit family concert."
JINSoon after, BTS' JIN took the group's account and hilariously commented, "Hmm.. -JIN".

Currently, BTS, TXT, and Lee Hyun are the only three artists promoting under Big Hit Entertainment.
BTS, TXT, Lee HyunFans are loving JIN's adorable response almost as much as they're all excited for the idea of holding a family concert.
JINThey commented, "Yes please! Bang PDnim, we need this.", "JIN, we know that you got this. Make it happen!", "That'll be amazing. We believe in you CEO JIN!", and more.

(Credit= 'thehyun11' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
