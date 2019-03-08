SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Wishes Jang Na-ra Would Start Seeing the Masculine Side of Him
Korean actor Choi Jin Hyuk expressed his hope that actress Jang Na-ra would stop treating him like a child and start seeing the masculine side of him.

On March 7 episode of SBS' television show 'We Will Channel You!', Choi Jin Hyuk made a guest appearance.Choi Jin HyukDuring the talk, Choi Jin Hyuk mentioned what it was like shooting romantic scenes with Jang Na-ra.

Choi Jin Hyuk said, "I felt so awkward filming romantic scenes with Na-ra, because we've been friends for over 15 years. There was also one thing that bothered me―Na-ra kept treating me like a kid. It's probably because she first saw me when I was only 20 years old (Korean age), but still..."Choi Jin HyukOne of the hosts Yang Se-hyung asked, "How would you want her to treat you then? Like a masculine man?"

Choi Jin Hyuk said, "In some ways, yes. Na-ra always calls me 'kiddo' as well, and that crushes my ego."

The actor went on, "I actually told her once, 'Noona, don't you think that sounds sort of like how a grandma would call her grandchild? I'm only four years younger than you are.' I said it while laughing, but I meant every word I said."

He added with a laugh, "It's weird. She thinks she is as old as a grandma. It's probably the case as she made debut at such an early age."Choi Jin HyukChoi Jin Hyuk and Jang Na-ra starred in the recently-ended romance drama 'The Last Empress'.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS The Last Empress, We Will Channel You!)

(SBS Star)   
