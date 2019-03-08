[SBS Star] TXT Spotted Following BTS' Certain Behavior?

Fans have noticed a cute similarity between Big Hit Entertainment's two boy groups―BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).On March 5, TXT held its debut showcase where the members were spotted doing something that might look very familiar to BTS' fans.After successfully showcased their debut performances, the five members of TXT sat down to take questions from the press.As soon as the press conference began, each member picked up their pens and started jotting down notes, attentively listening to every single question from reporters.BTS is also known for taking notes during their press events, in order to not miss a single point of the questions.BTS even earned itself a humble nickname 'pilgi-dol', which can be translated as "note-taking idol group".When TXT was spotted following its sunbae group BTS' behavior, earnestly taking notes during its very first press conference, fans couldn't help but put a big smile on their faces.They commented, "Awww, they're so cute!", "So humble and adorable at the same time. Wish TXT all the best!", and more.Meanwhile, TXT is currently busy promoting its debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR' with the title track 'CROWN'.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)