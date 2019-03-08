[SBS Star] Kwak Dong Yeon Says Cha Eun-woo Has Everything But This One Thing

Korean actor Kwak Dong Yeon revealed why it is hard for him to befriend Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO.On March 6 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Kwak Dong Yeon was invited to join the talk.During the talk, one of the hosts Cha Tae Hyun said, "Dong Yeon, I heard that you quickly become close to people you work with. I heard that you feel awkward with Cha Eun-woo though. Can you tell us about that?"Kwak Dong Yeon answered, "Most of all, we are the same age. I usually feel slightly awkward being around people of my age. I feel much more comfortable around people who are older than I am. I just don't know how to become close to him."Then, another host Kim Gu-ra asked, "Does Eun-woo act the same way as you do? As far as I know, Eun-woo is quite a friendly person."Kwak Dong Yeon responded, "Umm yes, I think we both feel the same about each other. He is friendly, but we have a very different sense of humor."He added with a laugh, "You know what I realized after getting to know Eun-woo? I thought, 'This guy is so perfect, but he honestly has absolute zero sense of humor.' He has no fun stories to tell in life, because there is no fun in his life!"Last year, Kwang Dong Yeon and Cha Eun-woo appeared in a popular drama 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty' together.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'offclASTRO' Facebook)(SBS Star)