[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI to Enlist in the Military This Month


작성 2019.03.08
SEUNGRI of K-pop boy group BIGBANG will enlist in the military later this month.

On March 8, YG Entertainment released an official statement regarding SEUNGRI's upcoming military statement on March 25.
SEUNGRI (funE)According to the agency, SEUNGRI received his enlistment summons in early February.

He originally intended to apply for a position as a conscripted policeman, but he has given up that option "to avoid making unnecessary misunderstanding."
SEUNGRIAs SEUNGRI is currently under police investigation regarding the 'Burning Sun' controversy, he is expected to comply additional questioning until his enlistment.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: SEUNGRI Completes Police Questioning

Meanwhile, four other members of BIGBANG are all serving their national mandatory duty at the moment.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)  
