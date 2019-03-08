[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Shares His Take on Marriage

Korean actor Ryu Jun Yeol revealed that marriage is not the first thing on his mind at the moment.On March 7, Ryu Jun Yeol held a press conference to celebrate the release of his upcoming movie 'Money'.On this day, Ryu Jun Yeol not only shared his take on money and investments, but also gave his fans a chance to get to know him on a better level by candidly answering some questions related to his personal life.When one reporter asked if he is thinking about getting married with Hyeri, a member of K-pop girl group Girl's Day and his girlfriend, Ryu Jun Yeol answered, "Marriage is not on the table right now."But Ryu Jun Yeol said that he has been paying attention to realistic problems lately that marriage accompanies.Ryu Jun Yeol continued, "There are these guys who I play soccer with in my free time, and some already got married and others are also planning on tying the knot. But all of them worried about the key money deposit and other expenses they need to get married."He added, "It was a concern that all of my generation shared. Obviously, I'm not about to get married in a near future, but I wanted to project these worries onto my character."Meanwhile, 'Money' will be released on March 20.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SHOWBOX, SBS funE)(SBS Star)