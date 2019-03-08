SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ryu Jun Yeol Shares His Take on Marriage
Korean actor Ryu Jun Yeol revealed that marriage is not the first thing on his mind at the moment.

On March 7, Ryu Jun Yeol held a press conference to celebrate the release of his upcoming movie 'Money'.
Ryu Jun YeolOn this day, Ryu Jun Yeol not only shared his take on money and investments, but also gave his fans a chance to get to know him on a better level by candidly answering some questions related to his personal life.
HyeriWhen one reporter asked if he is thinking about getting married with Hyeri, a member of K-pop girl group Girl's Day and his girlfriend, Ryu Jun Yeol answered, "Marriage is not on the table right now."
Ryu Jun YeolBut Ryu Jun Yeol said that he has been paying attention to realistic problems lately that marriage accompanies.
Ryu Jun YeolRyu Jun Yeol continued, "There are these guys who I play soccer with in my free time, and some already got married and others are also planning on tying the knot. But all of them worried about the key money deposit and other expenses they need to get married."

He added, "It was a concern that all of my generation shared. Obviously, I'm not about to get married in a near future, but I wanted to project these worries onto my character."
Ryu Jun YeolMeanwhile, 'Money' will be released on March 20.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SHOWBOX, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
